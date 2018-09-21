Building Pakistan 2018

Rizwan Ghani

OUR government is trying to come up with a policy to improve country’s ailing economy. We can learn from history to improve our economy. China also copied several things from the USA. Under the New Deal, Roosevelt adopted a series of programs and projects which aimed to restore prosperity of America. Unemployment had reached 80 percent in Toledo, Ohio and nearly 90 percent of Lowell, Massachusetts was unemployed. In his first speech, Roosevelt announced to act swiftly to face the “dark realities of the moment” and assured Americas that he would wage war against the emergency just as they were foreign foe. The next day he declared four-day bank holiday to stop from withdrawing their money from shaky banks. On March 9, Congress passed Roosevelt’s Emergency Banking Act, which recognized banks and closed ones that were insolvent.

In his “firstside chat (a set of some 30 radio speeches which he used to give people comfort and confidence) three days later, he urged the public to put their savings back in the banks, and by end of the month almost three quarters of them had reopened. Banking system in current state is morally corrupt (Post-crash principle for banks: be moral or bust 10 Sept. the Guardian). Glass-Steagall Act was also part of Banking Act of 1933 which separated Wall Street from Main Street by offering protection to people’s savings in commercial banks by prohibiting bankers from using depositors’ money in stocks. By restoring traditional banking on similar lines and improving national saving centers and post office saving accounts offering 14-20 % interest, Pakistan can finance mega projects with local funds and deliver unparalleled economic growth and prosperity for public.

To recover economy after Vietnam War, Nixon discarded Bretton Wood based fixed exchange system to create more jobs, cut taxes and protect dollar from international money speculations. It resulted in Smithsonian Agreement with G-10 leading to floating exchange rates and petro-dollar policy. We should also review our policies in national interest and align them with regional policies including change in currency like Germany, Turkey and America itself. American public’s support for public ownership of electric utilities forced Roosevelt to sign Tennessee Valley Authority Act of 1933 which Hoover had originally voted in 1931 insisting that it was job of private enterprise to produce and sell electricity. People believed the utilities charged too much for power.

The act tasked TVA to improve river; providing flood control through reforestation, developing agriculture, commerce and industry in the valley; and operating the hydroelectric Wilson Dam, TVA employed 9000 people and built 16 dams between 1933 and 1944 in seven states. Today, TVA is the largest public utility and one of the largest electricity providers in the United States. TVA’s current power portfolio contains: 30 dams or hydroelectric facilities, 8 coal plants, 16 natural gas plants, 3 nuclear plants, 14 solar energy sites and one wind energy site. In 8 years of existence of Works Progress Administration 8.5 million Americans were given jobs. The agency also employed tens of thousands of actors, musicians and other artisits. Roosevelt created the WPA to lift the country out of the Great Depression by reforming the financial system and restoring the economy to pre-Depression levels. The unemployment rate in 1935 was at a staggering 20 percent.

The WPA employed mostly unskilled men to carry out public infrastructure projects. They built more than 4,000 new school buildings, 130 new hospitals, 9000 miles of storm and sanitary sewer lines, 29,000 new bridges, 150 new airfields, paved and repaired 280,000 miles of roads and planted 24 million trees. June’s National Industrial Recovery Act guaranteed that workers right to unionize and bargain collectively for higher wages and better working conditions. Pakistan needs to scrap slave-like minimum wage, living wage or working for zero hours and allow our workers bargain collectively. The govt should ensure that wages are sufficient to allow workers to lead average living standard and working hours are returned to 8 hours daily. In terms of tax reforms, a standard eight per cent tax on income should be introduced to expand tax base and fund nation building, education and economy. Filing tax returns should be mandatory for all identity card holders. The simplification of tax returns will help end corruption, increase revenue and improve accountability. It will help end collusion of business and tax authorities and in turn increase revenue by 70%.

The policy of taking away funding from lawmakers is a welcome anti-corruption step. By restoring time tested deputy Commissioner system, government can cut cost of governance by 70 percent, end 90 percent corruption, review cost of mega projects given by lawmakers, make police accountable, improve healthcare, education, bring development to town level. Gangs, drugs, knife attacks, high utility bills, train tickets, child poverty, zero wages, loan sharks, housing crisis show failures of local government, independent police and privatization. Our bureaucracy can serve Pakistan much better and minimum cost. Finally, Imran should stay out of low cost house building schemes. A setup on line of House Building Finance Corporation should be made to give loans to people to as per approved policy to let borrowers build house. Any direct dealing with funding has every chance to land PTI govt in mega corruption scandal.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp