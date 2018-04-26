Building of new Convent of Jesus Marry School

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah performed ground breaking ceremony of new Convent of Jesus & Marry school at Clifton polo Ground.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was proud to perform ground breaking ceremony of a new campus of CJM school in

which his leaders and first women prime minister in Muslim world Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto had received education.

“This school has earned and shined its name in the country.

He appreciated the efforts, hard work and dedication of Principal Sister Mary Langan and head mistress Sister

Berchmans Conway and their team for not only maintaining standard of education but improving it further every year.