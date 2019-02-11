Building Innovative Pakistan through S&T

Staff Reporter

A one-day conference “Building Innovative Pakistan, through Science, Technology & Innovation Policy” will be held on February 14, 2019 at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad. The objective of the conference is to bring together the Academia, Industry & Government organizations working for development of Science, Technology and innovation in Pakistan.

The policy conference will share how to connect science with society, strengthen education and STI organizations, increase exports, develop industries and achieve socioeconomic development through science and technology initiatives. The current innovative ecosystems in Pakistan will be discussed and evaluated in a push for economic development of Pakistan through innovation.

