Building for school!

The importance of knowledge for Muslims is crystal-clear from the Command ‘Iqra’. Are we acting upon? No, No! Certainly, this is reason of the Ummah’s degradation at present. Knowledge means: possession of information about facts, ideas, truth, principles etcetera. The Nations, possessing it, were called powerful so, ruled/ruling over others. It proved in past, witnessing at present and will continue till last sun on planet!

When, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Iceland were busy in plundering Europe [08 – 11c]. At the same time, Al Khwarizmi was busy in search of knowledge of mathematics; Ibn Sina was working on medical as well as philosophy; Al-Hakim set up Dar al-Hikmah [House of Knowledge]; Abbasids established a research institute called Baytal-Hikma; Jabir ibn Hayyan became first chemist who produced sulphuric acid; Al Zahrawi recognized himself “Father of Modern Surgery”; and, Al Zarqavi invented astrolabe [historical astronomical instrument]!!

It means that, when Muslims were searching knowledge, they were powerful. They overpowered Spain [over 700yrs], Constantinople, France, North Africa, Cypress, Sardinia, Italy [ruled-over 264yrs], Egypt, Jerusalem, Syria, Walachia [Romania], Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Albania, Persia, Venice, and Hungary. After that Muslims (parents, teachers and leadership) stopped on searching knowledge. And, built/building – Burj Khalifa, cricket, kite, golf and, open air theatres!!

Capital Development Authority established four Model Towns – Margalla, Rawal, Shazad and Humuk – during 70s. The plan was to provide residents all modern facilities – education, health, roads, gas, etc. Margalla Town is hardly 3/4km away from office of Chairman/Mayor, CDA. Due to efforts of – Margalla Town Welfare Society (Regd.) – a group of educated and Senior-citizens – Authority, allotted a plot on “26.01.2008” for construction of building for Secondary School for Boys. The work has not yet started due to non-release-of-total-funds by the Government. Now, may Towner’s wait till establishment of “Madina Model Governance”??

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp