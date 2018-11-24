Building deptt starts survey for Nishtar Hospital-II

Multan

Buildings department has started survey for construction of Nishtar Hospital-II in the city as the project would be completed with funds amounting to about two billion rupees.

An official source of Building department,while talking to APP here, informed that 45 acre land was identified at Old Shujabad Road near Pull Balail,however the health department suggested that 45 acre land was not sufficient for a project of 2000 beds hospital,besides residence and offices of the staff.

He stated that 73 acre land of Labour department at Matti Tal road was being proposed for the project while another 25 acre land of a local farmer,adjacent with the land of Labour Department would be purchased for the project. Source maintained that the project of Nishtar Hospital-II would be established at about 100 acre land. He said that the health department agreed on the project site.

The Building department source informed that the department has started survey of the land and report would be sent to provincial government seeking approval for starting practical work on the project.—APP

