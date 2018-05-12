Building by-laws being violated in city areas

Rawalpindi

Contrary to policy of the Punjab government, violation of building by laws is being committed in different localities of the city especially in Satellite Town apparently in connivance with the Municipal Corporation officials and building inspectors.

Illegal constructions of four, five and seven marla houses are rampant on two,four and six kanal plots, meant for single unit construction, in A,B,C,D, E-Blocks,4th road,5th road and around the Holy Family hospital, which is tantamount to sheer violation of the building bylaws.

Mumtaz Shah, a resident of E-Block, said the houses are being built without seeking approval of maps from the authorities concerned and now they are running into hundreds.

He said building inspector have turned a blind eye to the illegal activities taking place in the area, which are not possible without backing of the concerned staff.

Another resident,Amjad Abbasi demanded operation against the illegal constructions besides initiating stern action against the corrupt elements.

When contacted, official sources in the Municipal Administration said that legal action would taken against the building bylaws violators as well as the staff found involved in corrupt practices.—APP