Build up nation

As you sow shall you reap? Good catalogues make good society and good catalogue is always made by nice bringing up. The way we cherish our children, the same would return to us. Nourishing mainly lies on the shoulders of parents and core responsibility as well. Cursing and abusing rulers and politicians are not the solution as they have not befallen from sky. They born in the society and the way they have been brought up, their character and deeds reflect the same. We, as a nation, should stop complaining and rather start contributing by emphasizing on good bringing up. Stop asking what the society has given to us rather start asking what we have given to the society.

Need of the hour is not only to impart honesty, integrity, truthfulness, ethics, loyalty, uprightness, discipline, belief, good manners, unity etc to our children, but to show them practically whatever the attributes we like to infuse in our children by implementing the same and be a role model so it becomes easy for them to be what they like them to be. Parents always have a vital role to play in the society for the right training and bringing up of their kids which is in fact, building up the nation in true sense and it is never too late to mend so it is better to look forward rather being dejected and start building the nation.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

