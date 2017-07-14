Build reservoirs for water security

WHILST future wars will be fought over water and our arch rival India over the years has repeatedly been threatening to stop our share of water, it appears as the matter has not rung any alarm bells in government’s circles. We say so as no significant steps have been taken to build reservoirs and save precious water losing to the sea.

Briefing the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, Chairman WAPDA Muzamil Hussain disclosed that the country is wasting water worth Rs 25 billion annually. Pakistan receives 145 million acre feet of water every year but only preserves 14 million of it. This speaks volume of the criminal negligence shown by our successive governments towards the conversation and utilisation of this precious commodity for useful purposes such as energy production and irrigation of barren land. Since our independence, we managed to build only two dams and the situation is alarming as the storage capacity of these is declining every year due to silting and sedimentation. If we look towards our neighbourhood, both China and India appears to be in a race to build multipurpose dams and both are producing thousands of megawatt from the hydel sources. In our country, whilst we shelved Kalabagh Dam due to the controversy but at the same time could not build the reservoirs over which there was complete political consensus. Since the era of former military ruler Parvez Musharraf, we have been hearing about the construction of Diamer-Basha Dam but despite passage of four years of this government also, land acquisition for this mega project is not coming to an end. Similarly, there is no progress on other projects feasibilities which have been languishing in the offices of WAPDA over the last many years. The matter can no longer be put on backburner given the declining water storage capacity of both Tarbela and Mangla dams. Incumbent WAPDA Chairman Muzamil Hussain since assuming the office has shown requisite zeal and determination to speed up work on the ongoing hydel projects such as Neelum-Jhelum. Government needs to give priority to construction of reservoirs which is so vital for a secure future of the country.

