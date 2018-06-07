According to experts, a rapidly growing population and urbanization are the main reasons behind the water crisis in Pakistan. Climate change and poor water management have exacerbated the issue. By 2025, the water level in Pakistan will reach to zero level. Obviously, it will reach in the backdrop of conditions which are prevailing at present. Some time ago, it was the problem in rural areas but now everywhere in Pakistan people are suffering from this crisis whether that is a rural or an urban area. Well, what is the reason that it is getting worse year by year.

We have got various sources to get water such as hill stations, glaciers, rivers and sea but still the issue of water shortage is not surmounted by any government. Pakistan receives 145 million acre feet of water every year, but only 14 million acre feet of water is preserved. There are no proper water storage facilities in the country. Pakistan hasn’t built new dams since the 1960s. What we see is political bickering over the issue. The authorities need to act now. We can store water for only 30 days, and it is worrisome. The governments, whether military or civilian, have never thought of making new dams for storing water in order to manage water crisis. In 2010, Pakistan faced a deluge and the country endured the loss of 10 billion rupees because of that. That could be controlled if there were adequate dams and reservoirs in country.

Here I want to suggest my beloved compatriots that water should be used judiciously as we are ranked the 4th country where water is wasted. The authorities should think of this problem with sincerity and build more dams as each and everything is dependent on water whether that is agriculture or something else. Lastly, I would very earnestly appeal to national/political leaders, please don’t make political mileage out of water crisis/dams.

KULSOOM MEHRAB

Kech, Balochistan

