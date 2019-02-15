Menace of buggery is increasing alarmingly in our society which is food for thought and need of the hour how to tackle this horrible issue and disbelievingly such people of different ages are involved in this bad habit that one cannot even think about their involvement in such filth. Not only bachelors are involved in this bad habit even married people are also not safe from this menace and are found addicted to it.

This issue has never been highlighted because of being susceptible or may be because of shamefulness but it is better to take preventative measures to stop it by raising voice against this menace instead of feeling ashamed of so that more people should get awareness and stay away from such a damnable act because it is a matter of shame that it is happening in our society which is pure Islamic. Such bad acts vandalize society’s values. Concerned authorities should look into this serious matter without any further delay and try to nip the menace of buggery in the mud before it roots deeper and deeper in the society.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

