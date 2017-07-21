Buffaloes are luckier than humans as PML-N man using tube well’s water for personal use

Zubair Qureshi

Some 2,000 to 3,000 residents of the Hazara Colony, UC-3 Rawalpindi have been facing acute water shortage for a couple of years as the local PML-N leader on whose land the tube well was installed is using the facility frequently for his personal use. The PML-N local leader’s buffaloes and cows and a few calves are luckier than the men, women and children as they (the animals) have abundant water to bathe. The residents of the Hazara Colony on Thursday took to streets against the perpetual water shortage in their area and held a protest against WASA and local PML-N leaders.

The protesters blocked the road in front of the Liaquat Bagh for some time and held demonstration against the WASA. While talking to Pakistan Observer, Saeed Jadoon a resident of the Hazara Colony said former MPA, Sheharyar Riaz from PP-12 of the PML-N on the persistent demand of the residents UC-3 residents got approved a tube well for them and it was installed on the property of a PML-N local leader. However, it was a short-lived relief and soon after the PTI won the seat and Ijaz Khan Jazi was elected from the same provincial constituency, water started disappearing from their taps. Now the man who has the facility on his land is exploiting the residents and the locals of the area. “We are being punished for not electing the PML-N candidate, however, we have tried to convince the PML-N people that most of the residents still voted them,” he said.

Now cows and buffaloes of the man get major share of the water from the tube well and we the children of the lesser gods are left to rely on our individual efforts to fetch water from far off places. Pakistan Observer in order to get the other side of the picture tried to contact the MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood so that their problems could be addressed but to no avail.