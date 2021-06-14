Budget will be historic, says Buzdar

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar said Monday that Punjab’s budget for the new financial year 2021-22 will be historic, will bring good news to the people and every segment of the society will benefit from the fruits of prosperity.

He said criticising every good work of government has become the motto of the opposition.

We will get the budget easily passed from assembly, nothing to worry about that.

The budget of Punjab for fiscal year 2021-22 with an outlay of over Rs 2600 billion will be presented in provincial assembly in Lahore today (Monday).

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Finance Department, a special package for industries and a number of public welfare schemes will be announced in the budget.—INP