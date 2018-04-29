Budget to give boost to business, industry: FPCCI

Lahore

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saturday said the federal budget 2018-19 would help boost business and industry. FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilor and Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, in a media briefing at the federation’s head office here, felicitated Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail on assuming the office and said the federation would invite him to discuss at length the budgetary matters.

They said the present government had made five-year planning to reduce corporate tax in an effort to encourage and promote mega businesses under which the Corporate Tax would be cut down up to 25 percent by year 2023.—APP