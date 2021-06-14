Budget to boost economy: PM

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday describing the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22 as development-oriented said it was not only aimed at further strengthening economic stability but also promoting the important sectors of economy such as agriculture, industry and housing.

Presiding over a meeting of the spokespersons of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), he expressed his satisfaction over the fact that Pakistan’s economy was not only stable but was also moving towards development.

The Prime Minister said that at a time of Covid-19, which hit economies across the world and created economic problems, Pakistan achieved economic stability due to a successful strategy.

Federal Ministers, Special Assistants to PM, party leaders and spokespersons attended the meeting during which the country’s situation especially the people-oriented development budget presented by the government, the measures to provide relief to masses and speeding up development process were discussed.

The party leaders congratulated the Prime Minister and government’s economic team for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget which was positive for all segments of the society.