Budget to be announced on June 10

The Prime Minister’s office has issued a notification announcing that the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented on June 10.

The budget, after passing from the NA, will be forwarded to the senate. The cabinet session to approve budget suggestions will also be held on June 10, 2022.

Earlier, rumours about the federal government planning to delay the National Assembly budget session as talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the 7th Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program are underway were circulating.INP