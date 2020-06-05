Budget should focus on job creation: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 should focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Chairing here a meeting to review budget proposals, the premier said the government’s priority was to stabilise the economy while focusing on job creation for the youth so as to counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every section of the society has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. It has also affected the government’s efforts towards development,” he noted.

The prime minister said keeping in view these stark realities, the first priority of the government was to promote those sectors which could create job opportunities for the youth and boost the economy.

PM Imran also stressed the need for reducing non-development expenditure, especially a cut in unnecessary government expenditure.

Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh briefed the prime minister on the strategy for implementing the government’s priorities, keeping in view the status of revenue, expenditure and ground realities of the budget for next financial year.

Considering the issue of subsidies granted to various sectors and the provision of financial assistance by the government, PM Imran said the subsidy given by the government was in fact tax money and it was important to utilise it properly.