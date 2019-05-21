Observer Report

Islamabad

Sources have informed that Battery industry has submitted proposals to FBR for federal budget 2019-20, aiming at promoting fair practices and discourage tax evasion in the industry as well as for technological advancement in the industry. Following are the proposals and their rationale:

Custom Duty: It is proposed to exempt imports made under SRO 655(I) /2006 dated June 22, 2006 from levy of 2% additional custom duty under SRO 630(I)/2008.

Rationale behind this proposal is that additional duty on input items like raw materials, components, sub-components of the automotive industry and automotive batteries, that are not manufactured locally have adversely impacted the highly cost sensitive sector.

It is proposed that the benefit of concessionary rate of custom on import of raw materials, components, sub-components of automotive batteries to be extended to all types of storage batteries, manufactured locally.

It is stated that extending benefit of import of raw materials, components and sub-components used in manufacturing of all type of storage batteries will encourage battery manufacturers to invest in technology and develop specialized batteries for Solar, UPS, generators etc.

Sales Tax: It is proposed that a registered person shall on purchase of taxable goods from persons liable to be registered but not actually registered, deduct sales tax at the rate applicable to the taxable goods supplied to him, from the payment due to the supplier and deposit the same to government treasury.

It is argued that presently, purchase of taxable goods from un-registered persons are liable to deduction of sales tax at the rate of one percent.

This encourages some of the companies in battery industry, who are involved in unfair practices, to declare huge amount of purchase from unregistered persons and get away by just paying one percent of the value of purchases. Deduction of full amount of applicable tax will discourage undocumented sales and purchases.

It is proposed that uniform rate of sales tax @ 5% should be applied at each stage of lead buying i.e. (a) sale of lead scrap (raw lead of battery and factory scrap) (b) sale of reclaimed lead (semi-processed) and (c) Refined Lead / Antimonial Lead (fully processed). Further, 100% withholding sales tax should be at buyer end.

The rationale behind this proposal is that presently Reclaimed Lead is subject to 5% sales tax, whereas Lead Scrap and Refined Lead / Antimonial Lead are subject to 17% sales tax. All these three stages of lead buying are processed in improved form gradually after some value addition and finally the processed form is consumed in manufacturing of batteries.

Therefore, uniform rate of 5% will ensure transparency in business as well as reduce the margin for bogus claim of input tax by lead suppliers, which presently is very difficult for law abiding battery manufacturers to check. It is further argued that, 100% withholding of sales tax at buyer end will ensure no input against fake invoices is claimed by lead suppliers.