Budget prepared in view of challenges

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said the federal budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 has been prepared while keeping in view the future challenges.

He said the budget will also be acceptable to the next elected government, as the allocation for billions of rupees development works has been made so that the new government could launch new projects, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He expressed these views at a post-budget seminar organised by the Institute of Cost Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA).

ICMA President Ziaul Mustafa Awan, Institute of Bankers Pakistan’s Chief Executive Officer Hussain Lawai, among others, attended the event.—APP

