Budget 2023-24: Sindh proposes Rs35,500 as minimum wage

KARACHI – Sindh government has proposed Rs35,500 as the minimum monthly wage as the country of nearly 224 million is facing record inflation.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Saturday as he tabled a provincial budget of Rs2224 billion for the financial year 2023-24 with a development outlay of Rs700.1 billion.

In his address, Murad proposed increasing the salaries of government employees by up to 35 percent in the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. Chief Minister also announced raising the salaries of government employees of grade 1-16 by 35 percent and officers of grade 17 and above by 30 percent.

The government also recommended 17.5 percent raise in the pensions of former government employees.

On Friday, the federal cabinet proposed raising the salaries of government employees up to 35pc in the federal budget. The federal government proposed increasing the minimum wage to Rs32,000.