Budget 2023-24: Sindh announces 35pc raise in salaries of government employees

KARACHI – Sindh government unveiled the provincial budget for FY2023-24 with a proposed increase of 35 percent in the salaries of government employees.

Sindh Chief Minister unveiled the provincial budget in the assembly on Saturday, announcing a massive increase of 35 percent in salaries of employees of Grade 1 to 16 while a 30 percent increase for officers of Grade 17 and above.

Murad Ali Shah-led government followed suit of federal government which approved an increase in salaries of government employees to provide a sigh of relief amid back breaking inflation.

Sindh Government employees salaries budget