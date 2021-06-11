Budget 2021-22: Tarin announces 10% increase in salaries, pensions of govt employees

ISLAMABAD – The federal government Friday announced 10 per cent ad-hoc relief allowance in the salaries and pensions of federal government employees.

It was announced by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin while presenting Budget 2021-22 in National Assembly.

He said that the increase in salaries and pensions would be applicable from July 1, 2021.

The government also proposed increase in the orderly allowance from current Rs14,000 to Rs17,500 per month besides increasing integrated allowance for the employees of grade 1 to 5 from Rs450 to Rs900.

Similarly, the government has increased the minimum wage to Rs 20,000 per month for workers.

On the other hand, a group of employees staged protest outside the National Assembly, rejecting 10% increase in salaries and pensions.

They demanded the government to raise salaries keeping in view the prevailing inflation rate in the country.

Read more: https://t.co/5O1ojptciA?amp=1