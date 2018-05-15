Buddha’s teachings can bring peace

Zubair Qureshi

By following message of Buddha and his scriptures, we can ensure peace in this world where we see today people and nations stand divided, terrorized and marooned. Speakers said this while addressing a seminar marking Buddha Day here at the Preston University on Monday. May 22 is Buddha day but since it will be Ramazan on that day, Pakistan Cultural Forum and Preston University, thought it befitting to celebrate the day in advance.

Buddha’s Birthday is a holiday traditionally celebrated in most of East Asia to commemorate the birth of the Prince Siddhartha Gautama who was later known the Gautama Buddha and founder of Buddhism. It is also celebrated in South and Southeast Asia as Vesak which also acknowledges the enlightenment and death of the Buddha. In Monday’s celebrations, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Gen (R) Jayanath CP Lokuketagodage was the chief guest on the occasion. PTI MNA Asad Umar, Chairman, Pakistan Cultural Forum Mr Zafar Bakhtawari, former Secretary Information Anwar Mehmood, Dawood Awan and others addressed on the occasion.

Chief Guest, Sri Lankan High Commissioner said Buddhism gives a message of peace and humanity.