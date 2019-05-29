Mirpur

Veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader, intellectual and former Information minister of Pakistan Ambassador Mohammad Yusuf Buch was laid to rest in Muzaffarabad Wednesday evening with full state honor in presence of a mammoth crowd of mourners. The body of Buch, also former senior advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Ambassador of Pakistan and the Kashmiris birth right of self determination , was flown to Pakistan for burial in Muzaffarabad, according to his will, at the compound of the Mausoleum of Mir Waiz Muhammad Yousaf Shah. He had passed away in the US on Friday evening at his residence in New York at the age of 98.