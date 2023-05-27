BTTN holds webinar to commemorate 25th anniversary of successful nuclear tests

Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) organized a webinar on “25 Years of Pakistan Nuclear Tests: Strategic Objectives and Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Technology” here Saturday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pakistan’s successful Nuclear Tests. According to the press release, the webinar was moderated by Associate Director Research Miss Hananah Zarrar.

While discussing the “Backdrop of Pakistan’s Nuclear Tests and its Strategic Objectives”, Dr. Nasir Hafeez, Director Research SVI, explained the idea of Nuclear Diplomacy and Nuclear Discourse and stated that both ideas are inter-linked. He said that nuclear diplomacy was the art of conducting nuclear strategy. While referring to the nuclear debate between India and Pakistan, Dr Hafeez elaborated that whenever this debate remained conceptual in nature, the very existence of these weapons was effectively preventing the war in South Asia.

India claims to be a responsible nuclear state. But, it was India that introduced nuclear weapons in South Asia even though India was involved in drafting the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), whereas Pakistan’s stance remained that of supporting the establishment of a nuclear-free South Asia until 1998, he expressed. Dr. Ansar Parvez, Former Chairman PAEC and Advisor (Nuclear Power) National Command Authority, apprised the session about both peaceful and military uses of Nuclear Technology and highlighted the different realms where peaceful Nuclear Technology is doing wonders for the betterment of humanity, including providing clean energy, increasing crop health and productivity, and mitigating deadly diseases and illnesses with its medical applications.—APP