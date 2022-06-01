BTS meets President Biden

Washington (Reuters): BTS met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the White House to help address hate crimes against Asians.

Before the meeting, the K-pop artists delivered brief statements to the media, calling for an end to atrocities against Asian Americans.

“The recent spike of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes, has devastated us,” Jimin said through a translator. “To put a stop to this and show our support for the cause, we’d like to utilise this occasion to speak up once more.”

Following a dramatic increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders in the previous year, the meeting took place as Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month in May came to a close.

As some politicians and commentators have encouraged Americans to blame China for COVID-19, attacks against persons of Asian heritage have increased.

The White House said one purpose of the meeting, which was restricted to the press, was to “address the significance of diversity and inclusion, as well as BTS’ position as youth ambassadors who carry a message of hope and happiness around the world.”

Since their debut in 2013, the musicians have been noted for leveraging their lyrics and social initiatives to empower young people. Their fan base spans generations, tying their purchasing power to an internet-savvy age that understands the value of social media.

BTS fans raised $1 million in one day for US social justice groups in the #MatchAMillion internet campaign in June 2020, matching the band’s donation to Black Lives Matter.

Big Hit Music, the group’s management, expressed its gratitude for the invitation to the White House.

“As South Korean musicians, we look forward to discussing a variety of subjects, including inclusiveness, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture, and art,” Big Hit Music said.

