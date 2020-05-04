BTAP engages thousands jobless labourers during lockdown

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Billions Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP), a flagship programme of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government in green sector has been proved an oasis for thousands of jobless labourers and daily wagers to earn better livelihoods for their families during the testing times of COVID-19 lockdown.

Approximately, 66,291 jobless workers were provided green jobs in 10BTAP after they lost employment due to closure of industrial units, public transport, hotels, SMEs, tourism, mines, mineral, construction and other sectors during the nearly two months lockdown in the country.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, around 22,000 green jobs were provided to labourers and daily wagers, 17,391 in Punjab, 3,500 in Balochistan, 11,900 in Sindh, 3,000 in Gilgit Baltistan and 8500 in Azad Kashmir. Talking to APP, Project Director, Muhammad Tehmasip said, ‘Following decisions of the Federal and KP Governments to create jobs opportunities for the COVID-19 lockdown affected workforce in green sector, the KP Forest Department has taken a lead role by providing jobs to around 22,000 unemployed workers in its nurseries, forests enclosures and afforestation programs’.