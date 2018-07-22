BSF soldiers had killed 9 civilians in 1990 in Srinagar: HR body

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission in its judgment has said that nine civilians who were killed in a firing incident in 1990 in downtown were murdered by BSF troopers.

The judgment delivered by the Commission Chairman, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki, reads, “The police have stated that nine persons were killed in indiscriminate firing by the BSF but their particulars have not been maintained….since the police have filed a charge-sheet it can be assumed that nine persons were murdered.”

On 6 August 1990, the nine civilians, according to the case in the Commission, were shot dead by the troops of 75 battalion of BSF at Mashali Mohalla in old city Srinagar.

The then IG BSF, EN Rammohan, had said that he was ashamed of the incident. An FIR stands registered in the case in Nowhatta police station.

The judgment which was delivered on the application filed by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, stated that Mehbooba Mufti-led then puppet administration had written to government of India on 15th May 2018 seeking sanction of prosecution against the involved personnel for the murders.

The BSF had ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killings following which JK Sharma, then additional deputy inspector general commandant of the battalion, along with his three colleagues including deputy (commandant) RP Bhukal, head constable Gajjan Singh and constable Uttam Singh were initially suspended from service. But later, they were given routine postings.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp