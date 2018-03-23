BSEK will use full capacity to stop use of unfair means in exams

Despite creating hindrances and putting pressure by different forces, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) succeeds in re-structuring the examination system, which includes selection of the best located schools with better infrastructure and secured environment as examination centers for ninth and tenth classes annual examinations scheduled to begin on March 28.

The BSEK, in addition to its administrative and systematic changes, has got maximum support from the law enforcing agencies and the government departments concerned to stop the use of unfair means in the examinations and maintaining peaceful atmosphere during the exam hours.

This was informed by BSEK’s Chairman Prof. Dr. Saeeduddin at a press conference on Thursday, here at the Board Office. He was flanked by the Board’s Secretary and Controller Examinations Khalid Ehsan.

Chairman said that in response to his letter, Sindh Home Secretary had assured to provide full security at and around the examination centers. And, he continued, the Rangers had also guaranteed maximum patrolling around the centers. This kind of support from the LEAs would help the board to conduct the exams in safe environment and in controlling all kind of cheating.

He said that a large number of private schools used to be traditional examination centers were off-loaded from the board’s list and only the best available private schools were included. The priority had been given to government schools; of which those defamed for cheating were also dropped.

He explained that the approach behind changing the time of conducting the exams to afternoon was utilization of the best available schools. Many good institutions’ management suggested for the change in timing so that their academic activities would not be disrupted.

The number of centers for science students was 393 and for general group was 84. The number of total candidates was 354131—38714 were of science and 45417 of general group.

He said 77 centers had been identified as sensitive ones, which demanded more security cover.

He advised the candidates that in case of any confusion, they could dial 85 and 83 number to confirm about their centers and their location.

To a question, Professor Dr. Saeeduddin said K-Electric had assured that there would be no load-shedding during the exams hours and that private schools selected for the centers had their own generators.

He sought cooperation and support from the media and the general public to eliminate the menace of copy culture and save the future of new generations. Controller Examinations Khalid Ehsan also responded to the reporters queries.

He also complained of different kinds of pressures and interventions from political parties and teachers’ associations for getting the examination centers of their choice in the city. —APP

Related