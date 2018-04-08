Brutality in Kashmir

Human right abuses in the Kashmir State are an ongoing issue.

The abuses range from mass killing, enforced disappearance, torture, sexual abuse to political repression and suppression of freedom of speech. Some right groups say close to 100,000 people have died since 1989 while the official figures from Indian sources state the estimates of number of civilians killed due to the insurgency in the range of 16,725 to 47,000 civilians, in which 3,642 civilians were killed by security forces. The United Nations and its Security Council have completely failed to stop the human rights violations in Kashmir. Such brutality is continuing with massive killing and nobody is there to raise voice for the victims. This issue should be resolved as soon as possible in order to lessen the sufferings of Kashmiris.

SAROSH SALEEM

Karachi

