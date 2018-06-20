Brutal murder

Every now and then we hear of male chauvinism; killing innocent females for rejecting marriage proposals. Although, the literacy rate in our country is going up but morally we are touching the very lows of moral degeneration. Our social fibre has lost its strength and become weak. The moral values once the hallmark of eastern society have vanished. Respecting elders and showing extra respect to females has gone with the wind. Those who are responsible for sowing this seed in new generation have faulted somewhere. Resultantly, chaos and anarchy prevail everywhere.

The murder of Mehwish Arshad by a fanatic how proposed her and on refusal barbarically killed her sent chills down to spine. It is a tragedy that we have a very vague legal system of keeping arms. Paranoid schizophrenics like Umer Daraz are a stigma on the forehead of this society. They must be dealt with an iron hand and given exemplary punishment publicly. The 19 year old innocent bus hostess was victim of savagery. It would be in the fitness of things, if the bus company is made party to this case for failing to provide proper protection to its employees who travel from city to city round the clock. Compensation package should also be announced for the family of the deceased. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Amen.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

