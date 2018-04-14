Brutal murder of Mishal Khan had immense psychological effects on entire nation: Bilawal

Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said brutal murder of Mishal Khan has had immense psychological effects on the entire nation, and the ruthless way his innocent life was taken, will remain a scar on our society for ages. In his message on the first martyrdom anniversary of Mishal Khan, the PPP Chairman said that the elements that promoted extremism in fact mounted an attack on the very foundations of the country that our forefathers had laid with an egalitarian, harmonious and cohesive vision.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was a matter of great concern that killers of Mishal Khan had not been punished even after one year of the ghastly incident and it was more shameful that those ruling KPK attempted to protect their party man directly involved in the inhuman lynching.