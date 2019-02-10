Brutal murder

Earlier last week, Jeay Sindh Tahreek’s (JST) president Irshad Ranjhani was brutally murdered by UC chairman Raheem Shah on a road in Karachi. Reportedly he was shot twice by Mr Raheem. One can also clearly see from videos on social media that the killer is stopping everyone from rushing the injured to hospital. Ultimately, due to this inhumane attitude he died. This brutal and horrifying killing of Irshad Ranjhani by UC chairman is undoubtedly extra judicial and unlawful.

Government and concerned departments must take strict notice of this heinous killing. Criminal justice system must probe investigation and put the culprit behind the bars to do justice with the blood of young activist Irshad Ranjhani.

ASSAD ALI LUND

Dadu, Sindh

