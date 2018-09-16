Brutal, inhuman face of Indian army: Troops drag body of slain youth on road

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a picture making rounds on social media has exposed the real brutal and inhuman face of the Indian Army in the territory.

The picture of Indian soldiers dragging body of a martyred youth with chains in Reasi district of Jammu has gone viral on social media and caused outrage. In the picture, the troops can be seen dragging on a road a dead body of a youth by chains tied to his legs.

The troops had killed three youth during a violent military operation in Jhajjar Kotli area of the district on Thursday. The photo of one of the slain youth, supine and facedown with army men pulling the chain tied to his legs, has gone viral on social media.

Human rights defenders have strongly condemned the action of the Indian soldiers. “Barbaric. This explains Indian army’s human rights conduct…” tweeted noted Kashmiri human rights activist, Khurram Pervez.

Another Srinagar-based rights activist, Shrimoyee Nandini Ghosh, in her post on the social media termed the soldiers’ act as a war crime.

Civil society member and Kashmir University Professor, Hameedah Nayeem, also criticized the Indian Army in her Facebook post. “The most barbaric conduct of the ‘most professional’ Indian Army. Have a look. Even the vilest person would respect the dead body. This conduct fetches awards and trophies in India! Any surprises,” she wrote.

The “awards” were in reference to use of civilian as human shield by the Army Major Leetul Gogoi in Budgam district during the polling for the so-called Indian Parliamentary by-elections in April last year. The Army Major had tied a civilian, Farooq Ahmed Dar, to bonnet of the army vehicle and paraded him in a dozen villages. The officer was later decorated with a medal for his act.—KMS