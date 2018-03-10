Brussels conference calls for end to miseries of IOK women

Brussels

Speakers of an international conference at the European Parliament in Brussels called for end to miseries of women in occupied Kashmir.

The conference, “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): A woman’s battle in conflict zones” was organized by the Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU) with support of MEPs Wajid Khan, Julie Ward and Dr Sajjad Karim.

Senior academics, members of civil society, representatives of European institutions and NGOs were speakers of the conference. It was part of an awareness campaign of KCEU for rememorizing the 27-year-old tragic incident of Kunanposhpora in occupied Kashmir.

The chief organizer of the conference, Ali Raza Syed, welcomed the participants and explained aims of the event. Member European Parliament (MEP) Wajid Khan talked what European Union is doing about issues related to PTSD and what should they do on it. The MEP Sajjad Karim also spoke on the issue.—KMS