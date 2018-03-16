Brunei among top 10 in Islamic finance

Dubai

Brunei was ranked among top 10 in the Islamic finance performance, according to the ICD-Thomson Reuters Islamic Finance Development Report 2017. This was highlighted by Professor Dato Dr Mohd Azmi Omar, President/CEO of International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF) Malaysia in his keynote address at the Brunei Islamic Banking and Finance Forum (BIBFF) 2018 themed ‘25 Years of Islamic Banking and Finance in Brunei’. The event was hosted by the Islamic Finance and Halal Marketing (IFHM) research cluster under the Universiti Brunei Darussalam School of Business and Economics (UBDSBE) yesterday at the Senate Room, Chancellor Hall, UBD. Professor Dato Dr Mohd Azmi who was also the keynote speaker said the Islamic Finance Asset went from US$1.7 trillion in 2012 to US$2.2 trillion in 2016.—Agencies