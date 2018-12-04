BRT to be ready by end of March: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar (BRT) project would be ready by the end of March. ‘All the concerned including government functionaries, contractors and companies are bound to meet the deadline.’ he added. He was talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries led by Faiz Muhammad at CM Secretariat here.

He said that Swat Motorway would also be completed as per the stipulated time limit under any circumstances. Provincial Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM Abudul Karim, administrative secretaries and others relevant officers also attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, CM dispelled the impression created by certain quarters doubting timely completion of both mega projects and assured that compromise would not be made on timely completion of BRT and Swat Expressway.

CM said that both the projects were of supreme importance that would change landscape of the province by integrating the whole region and opening KP for promoting of tourism industry, agriculture productivity, improving infrastructure development for Reshakai Economic zone and opening new vistas of trade and commercial activities in the province. Highlighting government’s policy for industrialization, Mahmood Khan assured provision of one window operation for investment and industrialization.

He said that investors would be offered unmatched incentives and a business friendly environment. Recognizing role of business community, he said that government considers them the backbone of provincial economy.

Share on: WhatsApp