BRT Peshawar: Robust Green Transport | By Muhammad Umair Khan

BRT Peshawar: Robust Green Transport

WITH rapid urbanization roads are squeezed by the volume of immense vehicles and a constant source of hazard for the environment.

Today, air pollution is one of the most complex problems of human societies, that transport has an important role in it.

The high consumption of fossil fuels, resulting in rising oil prices, greenhouse gas emissions and global warming, has encouraged metropolises to use modern technologies in the urban transport sector.

Trans Peshawar with its Hybrid buses distinguish the Bus Rapid Transit System of Peshawar from any other Mass Transit Project in the country also marking an important role towards decrease the load of traffic load and promoting Green Transport and by induction of hybrid buses and reduction of old obsolete buses and wagons from the route through bus industry restructuring programme nearly more than 31,000 tons of greenhouse gas reduction made possible.

Hybrid buses have clean energy and is a good alternative to diesel transportation vehicles to reduce environmental pollutants.

Urban air quality is attracting increasing attention globally, and several international cities are moving to ban diesel vehicles from inner city roads over the next decade. Regardless of these benefits, the cost of longevity (12 years).

In addition to this Trans Peshawar is also working to channel the public’s sense of urgency that BRT is a national priority in terms of Public Transportation and conserving the environment.

Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bus Rapid Transit System of Peshawar is not just one of the best public transport systems in the country adopting best practices but also designed in a way that can have positive footprints towards the environment.

With 158 hybrid buses BRT operations are being executed 16 hours a day. The impact of BRT can be assessed by the number of daily ridership which fluctuates from 150K to 175K.

BRT is becoming the dependability of the residents due to its efficiency and service delivery. The average commuter walks to and from stations, more than the average driving commuter.

It is quite linked with a healthier lifestyle, lower mortality rate, a happier disposition and more productivity at work.

Freedom and mobility are amplified by the system especially for females. As the COVID restrictions are getting fractionally mild the ridership of BRT is increasing accordingly.

BRT Peshawar is the source of behavioural change in the society as it is merely improving the life style of the people.

The system serving hundreds and thousands of people on daily basis channelling them to adopt all standard operating procedures of the system.

On the other hand, role of public and their compliance towards the rules and regulations are exemplary. This identifies the success and need of the system in the city.

Despite numerous allegations, politically criticized BRT Peshawar undoubtedly performing up to the mark. The bicycle sharing programme is another example of promoting green transport.

Zu Bicycle sharing system providing 360 cycles and enabling people especially students for even last mile connectivity.

The said project is first ever in Pakistan and highly acknowledged from every corner of the country.

ZU Bicycle project is not just providing /enabling people to have a cycle ride but the broader objective behind is to promote Green Transport and engage youth especially towards a positive/healthy activity. With first 30 minutes absolutely free, system is a blessing for students.

Reduction in households’ expenses, increase in social connections, economical advantage, health advantage, low road risks, no anxiety, improves quality of life, helps in behavioural change are a few plusses that average commuter gain by travelling through BRT.

It was also learnt that in order to amplify the Green Transport, Trans Peshawar nearly planted 600 saplings and also attempting to make the main corridor steel grills green by planting trailing plants. Hence the efforts are en-route for practically making BRT Peshawar a Green Transport.

—The Lahore-based writer is contributing columnist.