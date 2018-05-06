BRT construction work to be completed in next 2 months: Khattak

PESHAWAR : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak says the construction work of Rapid Bus Transit Service will be completed within next two months.

Talking to media in Peshawar Sunday, the Chief Minister said work on various sections of the project is in final stage.

Referring to a question about the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak said that his government is in contact with the opposition parties in this regard.

The Chief Minister defended the decision of sacking the CEO of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit for failing to meet the deadline saying the concerned official ignored repeated reminders by the provincial authorities.

Although, the delay had pushed the completion date for two months but it would still be a record to complete such a mega project in eight months, said the CM. The CEO deliberately delay the procurement of buses, he added.

