RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir called Pakistan Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) brothers in arms, stressing ties between the two sides to advance efforts for collective interests.

A press release issued by ISPR said General Asim Munir commended the People’s Liberation Army and showered praised on army’s role in Beijing’s defense, nation-building, and security.

COAS attended the 96th anniversary at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi as chief guest which was also attended by Pang Chunxue, Chargé d’Affaires of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials & Officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Army Chief highlighted facets of the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China, saying that Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.

96th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of #China was commemorated at GHQ, today. General Syed Asim Munir, #COAS was the Chief Guest on the occasion.@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #ISPR pic.twitter.com/lDiUJlfXbc — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 2, 2023

China’s Chargé d’Affaires Pang Chunxue showered Chief of Army Staff for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. Ambassador said the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between two sides stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes.

Pakistan and China have historically maintained strong and friendly military ties. Beijing remained top supplier of military equipment to Islamabad. China backed Pakistan with a range of defense systems, including aircraft, naval vessels, missiles, and other hardware while both nations were engaged in joint military exercises to enhance their military interoperability and cooperation.