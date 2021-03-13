Brother-sister duo shot dead in Lahore’s private college by fellow student (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A student of a private college and his sister were gunned down by their fellow in Lahore here the other day.

The brutal incident reportedly happened on the premises of the main campus of the leading network of colleges in the Punjab province.

According to details, the suspect first killed the boy, and later he opened fire on the victim’s sister, who was also a student at the same college. She later succumbed to injuries, said the reports.

A video circulating on social media shows a crowd of students present in the open lounge of the college while rescue officials are shifting the bodies to the ambulance.

The motive behind the double murder is yet to be known but the social media users are questioning the poor level of security at the college as the suspect entered the educational institution with a firearm without any resistance.