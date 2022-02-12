Brother reveals plan about Shaheen Afridi’s marriage

LAHORE – Pakistan’s shining pacer and Lahore Qalandars skipper in PSL 7 Shaheen Afridi got engaged to the daughter of veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi last year.

Shahid Khan Afridi in May 2021 in an interview to a news channel confirmed that his daughter was engaged to the star bowler. He also revealed that the family of Shaheen Afridi had been sending the proposal for two years.

Shaheen’s father Ayyaz Khan Afridi had also confirmed that Shahid Afridi’s family had accepted the proposal.

Now, Shaheen’s brother Riaz Afridi share details about his wedding while talking to media at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday when Lahore Qalandars broke winning streak of Multan Sultans in a thrilling match.

Responding to a question about the wedding of his 21-year-old brother, Riaz said: “Shaheen Afridi is too young this time. His marriage will be held after three or four years”.

He also said that the pacer is a shy person since his childhood.

Talking about his performance, he said: “I am glad to see that Shaheen has become captain of the team from where he launched his career as an emerging player”.

When Shaheen was named as the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year was the memorable moment of my life, he said and hoped that his brother will continue to earn pride for the country.

