Brother of PTI MPA Asad Khokar killed in firing incident during son’s wedding in Lahore

LAHORE – Two gunmen opened fire at the wedding ceremony of the son of PTI MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar in the city’s Defence area on Friday, leaving one dead.

The deceased has been identified as a brother of Khokhar. The assailants have been arrested and shifted to an unknown place for interrogation.

The incident happened minutes after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar left the place. The chief minister was reportedly just reached near his car when the firing incident occurred.

The attacks were detained by the protocol staff of CM Buzdar.

The injured person named Mubashar Khokhar was shifted to a private hospital in Defence but he could not survive.

The Walima ceremony of Khokhar’s son was cancelled after the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced to appoint Asad Khokhar as provincial minister.

Asad Khokhar was elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-168 seat vacated by former Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.