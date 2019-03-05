Brother of Indian soldier demands proof

Balakot ‘casualties’

Observer Report

New Delhi

As the Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to face questions over the Balakot “airstrike” inside Pakistan, the family of one of the soldiers killed in Pulwama attack has demanded proof of the country’s claims of 350 “casualties”.

Calling his government a “liar until they present proof”, Ram Naresh, the brother of Ram Vakil who was one of more than 40 Indian soldiers killed in the February 14 Pulwama attack, questioned the Modi government’s claims of casualties in the Balakot strike.

