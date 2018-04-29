Brother kills sister over honour

Ali Pur

The number of incidents of honour killing are rapidly increasing in Punjab as another girl was become victim of such incident. According to the details, a girl namely, Sajida was killed by her brother, Huzor Bux over honor in Basti Nonari of Ali Pur. Police have handed over the dead body to the heirs after postmortem, whereas culprit managed to flee away from the scene.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Khanewal that Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral on Friday awarded death sentence on two counts to a man on charges of killing his brother and niece over property dispute.—APP