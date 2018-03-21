Honestly penning! Scribe has no words and ink for paying thanks to President of Afghanitan for his readiness to (a) forget the past, review the constitution and enforce a cease-fire as part of his peace deal with Taliban to end the war and for starting a new-chapter (b) recognition of Taliban as a legitimate-political-group for ending more than 16-year war. Certainly! The war was started by 42 countries (NATO) against brothers of Afghanistan and for reaching upto Central Asia. This was done on the sole instructions of CIA after dancing in Twin-Towers-drama-show, and (c) State-to-State talks with Pakistan and the likes! It means that the President has surely learned a lesson from death of Col. Kaddafi and Saddam Husain – rulers of recent past. Who does not know that once Saddam was the most loving personality of the US? The will of Brother Ghani represents a significant shift who along with Uncle Sam in the past has regularly called Taliban “terrorists” and “rebels”!

Within months after his election as President, he took steps to soothe Pakistani concerns about India’s influence in Afghanistan. He also sent a group of army cadets to an academy in Pakistan instead of India, might be on the basis of – blood is thicker than water. And, what, Pakistan did not do in return. History writers will write with golden-words which will remain till last day on earth. And, there is no argument that Pakistani military and civilian leaders have always thrown all support behind President of Muslim Afghanistan to bring peace in the war-ravaged country. Alhamdulillah! At last, Afghanistan has realized that unless and until they address Pakistan’s concerns and stop giving overriding consideration to its enemies, peace will remain elusive in Afghanistan. May Allah revive the same thought in Ummah’s Leadership like Brother Ashraf Ghani!!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Islamabad

