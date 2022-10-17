Brooks Koepka became the latest LIV golfer to win an individual event of the series after holding off Peter Uihlein in a playoff to win the Jeddah invitational.

After two relatively comfortable days, windy conditions greeted the golfers on the final day at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. No golfer managed better than 65 to catch Koepka and Uihlein who shot a combined one under after coming into the day sitting comfortably ahead of the field.

Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann made a late push to join the two in the playoffs but ultimately fell short of that goal.

A third playoff hole was needed to separate the two where Uihlein hit his third shot into the water and then failed from the drop area to save par before Koepka birdied on the par-5 18th for the win.

Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia finished one stroke back at 11-under with Dustin Johnson having already locked up the $18 million individual season championship last week, finishing fifth.

The win is Koepka’s first on any tour since the 2021 Phoenix Open and just his second since the end of 2019. Brooks Koepka winning the LIV Jeddah event means all seven LIV events have crowned seven different champions.

Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural event, Branden Grace won the LIV Golf Oregon, Henrik Stenson won LIV Bedminster, Dustin Johnson won LIV Boston, Cameron Smith won LIV Chicago and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra won the LIV Bangkok.

LIV Golf now heads to Miami for its final event of the season.