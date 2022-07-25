Canda’s Brooke Henderson recovered from a horrendous start on the final day to win the Evian Championship by one shot at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Her win was the second major of her career and 12th win on the Tour overall.

Henderson started the day with a two-shot lead but a four-putt double bogey early in the final round cost her the lead before recovering in time to card three birdies on the back nine, which included a decisive 12-foot putt on the 18th, to finish even-par 71 and complete the win with the score of 17-under overall.

American Sophia Schubert finished second just a single stroke back while attempting to become the first LPGA Tour rookie to win a major since Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit captured the 2021 Chevron Championship.

Japan’s Mao Saigo (64), Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (68), England’s Charley Hull (67), South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (67), and Australia’s Lydia Ko (66) finished in a five-way tie for third place at 15-under.

Two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu of South Korea was unable to build off the momentum of her fulgurant third round, shooting a final round 73 to finish in a tie for eighth place with a group that included World No. 1 Jin Young Ko (69) and No. 3 Nelly Korda (69).

Brooke Henderson pocketed a cool $1 million for her Evian Championship win and also became the first Canadian golfer -male or female- with more than one major title. She has the 2016 Women’s PGA Championship to her name as well.