Brokers, investors warn of hit to European earnings from rising euro

London

The euro’s blistering rise to a two-year high could start to threaten the bright outlook for European firms’ profits, big brokers and investors warned, putting a dampener on enthusiasm around the region’s equity markets which have drawn strong inflows this year.

More than half the revenue of top European firms is generated outside the euro zone, according to Thomson Reuters data, meaning a strengthening euro has an adverse impact on those revenues once they are brought home.

As European earnings season kicks off in earnest over the coming week, the extent to which the euro’s rise is hurting companies earning revenue outside the euro zone will be a key area of focus for investors.

Every 10 percent rise in the euro trade-weighted index takes 5 percent off the STOXX 600 earnings per share (EPS), Deutsche Bank strategists found.

For Nandini Ramakrishnan, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, Europe remains the most favored equity market globally given a good economic backdrop and recovery in earnings growth, but the strengthening currency is a concern. “The main challenge for European equities is the strength of the euro,” said Ramakrishnan.

Earnings growth in Europe is expected to come in at around 14 percent this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, a striking turnaround after five years of sluggish to zero profit improvements.

The upbeat outlook for European earnings has seen global investors pump money back into regional stocks, pushing up valuations to above long-term averages. Some $19 billion has poured into European equities over the past three months, EPFR data shows. “We do expect the currency to strengthen given the ECB (European Central Bank) tapering, but that should not derail earnings growth,” Ramakrishnan added.—Agencies