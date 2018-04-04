Broken roads; a major issue

I want to draw your attention towards the road repairing problem prevailing across the city. Being a citizen of Karachi and going through multiple problems these days, this is here to inform you that the task of repairing roads happened to take place due ensuing elections.

Right after the digging and breaking took place, the locals began facing various problems as access of dust hovering around, lack of easy movement of vehicles, sanitary problems etc whilst keeping in concern the broken roads have not been brought in to fixation yet. I would like to bring to the notice of concerned authorities to look in the stated matter as the life of the citizens has expectedly become utterly troublesome.

JAVERIA TARIQ

Karachi

