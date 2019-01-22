Broken justice system

To Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Injustice anywhere is threat to justice everywhere.’ As in the past, Pakistan witnessed assassination of the first premier Liaquat Ali Khan, Judicial murder of the all powerful Prime Minister Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto, and killing of Benazir Bhutto, are some dark spots that highlight how our justice system has failed to maintain rule of law.

In the recent past, horrific tragedy of the Model Town, cold-blooded murder of the young Shazeb Khan, stabbing 23 times law student Khadija, fake encounter of Naqibullah Mahsud, lynching of liberal minded Mashal Khan, brutal assassination of Ali Raza Abidi, and couple of the days ago, fatal shooting of four people in front of their kids by CTD officials raise some questions that are yet to be addressed as where society as a whole we are going. Even if the intentions of the CTD officials may not be doubted but their professionalism is at stake; while these soul-harrowing incidents, some from many put light on how our judicial system is broken, choking the justice delivery system that requires sweeping judicial reforms.

Asif Saeed Khosa, new Chief Justice of Pakistan’s robust indication of building dams against fake cases and return of debt of the old cases, which total in tally are 1.9 million, is time-needed vision set by Asif Saeed Khosa and somewhat lime criticism to ex-CJP, who could not bring his house in order and rather indulged in judicial activism.

Excessive judicial activism, being unwarranted, outdated procedural method, unnecessary litigation dearth of erudite judges, increase in population, chronic backlog, frequent adjournments are some of the causes to bring our ailing judicial system to the brink of collapse that is failing to render justice in time, befitting the quote William E. Gladstone, ‘Justice delayed, is justice denied.’

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

